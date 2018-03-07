Three Kyrgyzstanis and their children kept in prison in Baghdad

Three Kyrgyz citizens with ten small children in a women’s prison await the verdict of the Baghdad court. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the member of the Federation Council of Russia, the representative of the head of Chechnya in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa Ziyad Sabsabi.

According to him, women are awaiting trial on charges of Iraqi authorities of terrorism and illegal crossing of the state border of Iraq. They were taken to the Middle East by their husbands, who joined the terrorist group Islamic State, and after their death were left to their fate.

Citizens of other states, including the CIS countries, are kept in prison. In particular, there are over 100 Russian women with children.

«On March 6, Baghdad will host a trial of three Kyrgyz citizens — Asel Asilzhankisi, with her child, Zuhra Kadirova with four young children, including a baby, and Fatima Marufzhanova, who has five children,» Ziyad Sabsabi said.

He suggested that the Kyrgyz authorities and the Foreign Affairs Ministry might not be aware of the fate of the citizens of their country, and hopes that they will be able to help these women after they learn about them.

The Kyrgyz authorities did not receive information from the Iraqi side about the wives of Islamic militants in Iraq’s prisons on charges of involvement in terrorist activities, a spokesperson for the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Aiymkan Kulukeyeva told RIA Novosti.

The journalist Yulia Orlova raised the issue of the destiny of Kyrgyzstanis at a meeting of media leaders with the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov the day before. The head of state promised to check the information.