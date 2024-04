At least 33 deaths were registered in prisons of Kyrgyzstan in 2023. Chairman of the State Penitentiary Service Askat Egemberdiev announced at a plenary meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, the deceased were diagnosed with oncology and cardiovascular diseases.

According to Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev, 12 deaths were registered in the country’s prisons in 2024.

«We have information on every fact, we investigate and check each at the legal level,» the Prosecutor General stressed.