Kyrgyzstani detained in Chicago on suspicion of assault

A native of Kyrgyzstan, a cabdriver, was arrested in the city of Chicago. Chicago Tribune reported.

According to it, Murasbek Elchiev, 27, was arrested on Saturday and charged with felony aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and unlawful restraint. A judge denied bail.

A 24-year-old woman hailed a cab and Elchiev noticed she was intoxicated, covered his in-car camera and locked his doors so she could not escape, according to court documents.

«When the victim was able to escape, he followed her for two blocks and twice blocked her path to try and get her back in the car,» the media reported with reference to authorities.
