An avalanche hit a family from Russia in Karakol at Kapriz ski resort. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to preliminary data, the emergency occurred yesterday in Karakol, four- five kilometers from the ski resort, at about 5 pm.

«As a result of the avalanche, a nine-year-old girl died. Eight rescuers left for the scene. The girl’s body was taken to a medical station. Police officers are working at the place,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.