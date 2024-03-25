16:26
USD 89.51
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

Avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan

Avalanches are expected on some roads in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, avalanches, snow drifts and ice are expected in the in the mountainous regions of the republic from March 25 to March 28 due to rising air temperatures.

These are the following roads:

  • On the 68-113th kilometers of Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya — Kyzyl-Adyr road (on Chapchyma pass);
  • On 0-3 kilometers of Kyzyl-Bel — Ak-Tash road;
  • On the 121-138th kilometers of Bishkek — Osh road (on Too-Ashuu pass), on the 198-260th kilometers (on Ala-Bel pass, in Chychkan gorge).

The Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends strictly keeping a distance of 500 meters between vehicles when driving through avalanche-prone areas.
link: https://24.kg/english/289769/
views: 134
Print
Related
Avalanches and ice expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Forced descend of avalanches on Bishkek – Osh highway
Avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Weather alert: Rain, snow and squally wind expected in Kyrgyzstan
Emergencies Ministry warns of avalanches on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Rain and snow expected in Bishkek next week
Warm weather expected in Bishkek next week
Four tourists from Czech Republic die in avalanche in Jyrgalan
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
Ala-Buka - Zhany-Bazar - Kirovka highway cleared of avalanche
Popular
Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project Country's authorities discuss China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project
Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats Kazakhstan offers Kyrgyzstan to act together against military threats
Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan Foreigners detained in Bishkek for preparing assassination attempt in Kyrgyzstan
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: MFA of Kyrgyzstan issues statement
25 March, Monday
16:12
State Insurance Organization of Kyrgyzstan expands range of services State Insurance Organization of Kyrgyzstan expands ran...
16:02
Kyrgyzstan intends to integrate water and energy regulation
15:38
Organized crime group member together with officials sells pastures in Osh city
15:31
Kyrgyzstan and Rosatom agree to build small hydropower plants together
15:22
Differential electricity tariff planned to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan