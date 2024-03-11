14:46
Emergencies Ministry warns of avalanches on roads of Kyrgyzstan

Avalanches are expected from March 11 to March 13 in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan due to the fallen and expected precipitations. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

They are expected on the following sections of roads:

  • On the 121-138th kilometers of Bishkek — Osh road (Too-Ashuu), on the 198-260th kilometers (Chychkan gorge);
  • On the 292-305th kilometers of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road (Dolon pass);
  • On the 55-115th kilometers of Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu road;
  • On the 68-101st kilometers of Ala-Buka — Kanysh-Kiya road;
  • On the 0-90th kilometers of Krasnaya Gorka — Ak-Tash road.

«The roads are slippery due to icing. Drivers must strictly keep a distance of 500 meters between vehicles when driving through avalanche-prone areas,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations reminds.
