Forced descend of avalanches on Bishkek – Osh highway

Forced descend of avalanches with the use of artillery of the Ministry of Defense will take place today, March 16, from 121st to 135th kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway (Too-Ashuu pass) and from 198th to 255th kilometer (Ala-Bel pass, Chychkan Gorge). The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

It warned that temporary restrictions on the movement of transport would be imposed, and asked to keep the distance of 500 meters between cars.

«In case of accidents immediately contact the service 112. The call is free and available round the clock,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
