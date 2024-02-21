Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan

Snow avalanches are expected in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
According to the Hydrometeorological Service, due to the predicted precipitation from February 21 to February 22, avalanches, snow drifts, packed snow and ice are expected in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan.
Avalanches are expected on the following road sections:
- From the 55th to the 115th kilometer of Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaiku highway;
- From the 292nd to the 305th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway, on Dolon pass and on the 353-357th kilometers, on Kyzyl-Bel pass;
- From the 42nd to the 44th and from the 60th to the 94th kilometers of Kazarman — Ak-Tal — Chat road, on Kara-Goo pass and on Iyri-Suu section;
- From the 45th to the 90th kilometer of Karakol — Enilchek road, on Chon-Ashuu pass;
- From the 52nd to the 68th kilometer of Barskoon — Ak-Shyirak road, on Sook pass.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns that the roads are slippery due to icing. When driving through avalanche-prone areas, it is necessary to strictly keep a distance of 500 meters between vehicles.