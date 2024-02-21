13:36
USD 89.43
EUR 96.36
RUB 0.97
English

Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan

Snow avalanches are expected in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, due to the predicted precipitation from February 21 to February 22, avalanches, snow drifts, packed snow and ice are expected in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan.

Avalanches are expected on the following road sections:

  • From the 55th to the 115th kilometer of Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaiku highway;
  • From the 292nd to the 305th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway, on Dolon pass and on the 353-357th kilometers, on Kyzyl-Bel pass;
  • From the 42nd to the 44th and from the 60th to the 94th kilometers of Kazarman — Ak-Tal — Chat road, on Kara-Goo pass and on Iyri-Suu section;
  • From the 45th to the 90th kilometer of Karakol — Enilchek road, on Chon-Ashuu pass;
  • From the 52nd to the 68th kilometer of Barskoon — Ak-Shyirak road, on Sook pass.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns that the roads are slippery due to icing. When driving through avalanche-prone areas, it is necessary to strictly keep a distance of 500 meters between vehicles.
link: https://24.kg/english/287292/
views: 146
Print
Related
Ala-Buka - Zhany-Bazar - Kirovka highway cleared of avalanche
Drop in air temperature, severe frosts forecast in Kyrgyzstan from February 17
Unstable weather, snow and rain expected in Bishkek next week
Snow avalanches expected in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
Strong wind expected in Bishkek and Chui Valley
Rise in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan in coming days - minister
Snow and frost expected in Bishkek next week
Avalanche descends on Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaikuu road again
Avalanches descend on Bishkek - Osh road
Snow, cold weather expected in Kyrgyzstan at the beginning of next week
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek
Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project
MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan
21 February, Wednesday
13:32
What projects financed by RKDF to be implemented in 2024 What projects financed by RKDF to be implemented in 20...
12:43
Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan
12:26
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund tells what projects are financed first and why
12:12
WorldSkills National Championship of Blue-Collar Jobs starts in Kyrgyzstan
11:55
Voluntary performance appraisal: Only one teacher out of 56 passed test