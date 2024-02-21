Weather alert: Snow avalanches expected on roads of Kyrgyzstan

Snow avalanches are expected in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Hydrometeorological Service, due to the predicted precipitation from February 21 to February 22, avalanches, snow drifts, packed snow and ice are expected in the mountainous regions of Kyrgyzstan.

Avalanches are expected on the following road sections:

From the 55 th to the 115 th kilometer of Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaiku highway;

to the 115 kilometer of Myrza-Ake — Kara-Kuldzha — Alaiku highway; From the 292 nd to the 305 th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway, on Dolon pass and on the 353-357th kilometers, on Kyzyl-Bel pass;

to the 305 kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway, on Dolon pass and on the 353-357th kilometers, on Kyzyl-Bel pass; From the 42 nd to the 44 th and from the 60 th to the 94 th kilometers of Kazarman — Ak-Tal — Chat road, on Kara-Goo pass and on Iyri-Suu section;

to the 44 and from the 60 to the 94 kilometers of Kazarman — Ak-Tal — Chat road, on Kara-Goo pass and on Iyri-Suu section; From the 45 th to the 90 th kilometer of Karakol — Enilchek road, on Chon-Ashuu pass;

to the 90 kilometer of Karakol — Enilchek road, on Chon-Ashuu pass; From the 52nd to the 68th kilometer of Barskoon — Ak-Shyirak road, on Sook pass.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns that the roads are slippery due to icing. When driving through avalanche-prone areas, it is necessary to strictly keep a distance of 500 meters between vehicles.