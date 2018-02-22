Two years in EEU. Veterinary posts on border with Kazakhstan remain

Today, the government summed up the results of two years since Kyrgyzstan joined the Eurasian Economic Union. Despite a number of positive points, the issue of removing veterinary posts on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border remains unresolved. Economy Minister Artem Novikov announced this today at a meeting of the government.

«Veterinary posts still remain. But this year we can raise the question on recognizing our veterinary system equivalent to the standards of EEU,» Artem Novikov stressed.

In addition, the head of the Ministry of Economy noted that the accession of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization entailed a large number of seizures. Now it is important to establish mechanisms for electronic control at the border, shipping documents and invoices of transported goods.

In his turn, Prime Minister Sapar Isakov proposed to conduct an information campaign on technical regulations and requirements for products.

«You said that practically all the technical regulations that exist in EEU have already entered into force in Kyrgyzstan. It is necessary to explain every entrepreneur the rules of importing the goods, what kind of packaging should be. As for the standard of fuel K-5: it will come to us tomorrow. We will not be able to process oil to K-5. It is necessary to bring information, openly talk about it. It is necessary to work with entrepreneurs, what products should be produced,» Sapar Isakov suggested.