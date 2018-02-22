19:56
-1
USD 68.11
EUR 83.88
RUB 1.20
English

Kyrgyzstan approves labor quota for foreigners for 2018

In Kyrgyzstan, the labor quota for foreigners for 2018 was approved a week ago — on February 15. The department for work with foreign citizens of the State Migration Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The quota for 16,490 foreign citizens was approved for 2018, this is the level of last year.

«The quota is approved not by the State Migration Service, but by a government decision. It took time to collect information on the proposed quota from all regions of the republic. There was no problem. We have already started receiving documents and issuing permits,» the state service said.

«Foreigners will not have to pay fines if they apply on time. We keep close contacts and clarify the procedure,» the agency added.
link:
views: 141
Print
Related
Purchase of real estate in Kyrgyzstan by foreigners. Pros and Cons
Representatives of 90 world countries work in Kyrgyzstan
Officials to be punished for sales transaction of land with foreigners
Up to 120,000 foreigners register in Kyrgyzstan annually
Kyrgyzstanis included in top three most unabiding foreigners in Moscow
More than 35,000 foreigners obtain citizenship of Kyrgyzstan over seven years
Foreign citizens to be allowed to build and buy housing in Kyrgyzstan
Oziel Gomez: In Bishkek adore “Simplemente María”, burrito and Lionel Messi
Foreigners have opportunity to register electronic visas to Kyrgyzstan
Olivier Le Blanc: Bishkek is amazingly comfortable and decent place to live
Popular
Suyumbaev Street in Bishkek being widened Suyumbaev Street in Bishkek being widened
Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata Four people injured in explosion at café in Kochkor-Ata
Botulism in Kara-Suu. One more child dies Botulism in Kara-Suu. One more child dies
Dried fruits from Kyrgyzstan banned from entering Russia Dried fruits from Kyrgyzstan banned from entering Russia