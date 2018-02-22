Kyrgyzstan approves labor quota for foreigners for 2018

In Kyrgyzstan, the labor quota for foreigners for 2018 was approved a week ago — on February 15. The department for work with foreign citizens of the State Migration Service informed 24.kg news agency.

The quota for 16,490 foreign citizens was approved for 2018, this is the level of last year.

«The quota is approved not by the State Migration Service, but by a government decision. It took time to collect information on the proposed quota from all regions of the republic. There was no problem. We have already started receiving documents and issuing permits,» the state service said.

«Foreigners will not have to pay fines if they apply on time. We keep close contacts and clarify the procedure,» the agency added.