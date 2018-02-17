16:44
Uzbekistan prepares to send first motor column through Kyrgyzstan to China

Uzbekistan is preparing to send the first motor column with export cargo along the new transport corridor Tashkent — Andijan — Osh — Irkeshtam — Kashgar. Podrobno.uz reported.

The President Shavkat Mirziyoyev initiated the opening of a new transport corridor between Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China in May 2017. In October, a pilot car rally was launched with the participation of trucks from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and China.

The distance totaling 920 kilometers was overcome in 31 hours, 16 hours of which passed in motion.

The products of exporters of Uzbekistan and neighboring countries will be delivered to the consignees by vehicles of a joint venture. Upon arrival at the final delivery point, Kashgar city, the column will depart for the return route with the imported products.
