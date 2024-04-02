Sadyr Japarov speaks for enhancing cooperation with XUAR

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Erkin Tuniyaz, Chairman of the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China (XUAR), who arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a working visit. The press service of the head of state reported.

The sides exchanged views on expansion of cooperation, promising projects, especially in such areas as digitalization, transport logistics, investment, agriculture and humanitarian direction.

Sadyr Japarov noted the importance of building up partnership with XUAR and accelerating the practical realization of joint projects.

In addition, the Kyrgyz Republic is always ready to expand and strengthen cooperation with China within the framework of the SCO, One Belt, One Road initiative and Central Asia — China format.

The President stated that the PRC is one of the main trade and investment partners of Kyrgyzstan. He noted with satisfaction the progress in the construction of the largest joint project China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway.

Erkin Tuniyaz noted that a large delegation has arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic. Among them are representatives of more than 50 large companies ready to implement joint projects.

Chairman of the People’s Government of XUAR emphasized that they always pay great attention to the projects, which were previously discussed at the level of leadership of the two sides, and are ready for their implementation. He noted that the indicators of trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan with XUAR are growing and emphasized the importance of promoting trade and economic ties.

In addition, the parties paid special attention to the successful and continuous work of Irkeshtam and Torugart checkpoints, which is an important factor in further increasing mutual trade between the two countries.