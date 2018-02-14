President has new representative in Parliament

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov has a new representative in the Parliament — Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev.

He was introduced to the deputies today. Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev was the deputy of the Parliament in the fifth convocation from Respublika faction.

Earlier, Moldakun Abdyldaev represented the head of state Almazbek Atambayev in the Parliament.

Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev is 57 years old. He is a native of Issyk-Kul region. He graduated from Vitebsk Veterinary Institute. He began his career as a veterinarian at a collective farm in 1986. Ten years later, he began his career as a civil servant — head of rural administration in Tyup village.