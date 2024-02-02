Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has two new deputies

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) registered two new deputies of the Parliament. It was announced at CEC meeting.

Thus, Aisulu Mamashova received a deputy’s ID and badge. She became a deputy instead of Farkhodbek Alimzhanov, who was deprived of his mandate due to fake diploma. The former deputy challenged this decision in court, but his claim was not satisfied. Earlier, members of the CEC also excluded Toktobubu Orgalcha from the registered list of candidates for deputies of the Parliament from Alliance party on the basis of a submitted application.

Eldar Abakirov was registered as a deputy instead of Emil Zhamgyrchiev, whose powers were prematurely terminated today, February 2.