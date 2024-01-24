New web portal presented in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

New official web portal was presented in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The event was opened by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Nurlanbek Azygaliev. According to him, the new website was developed by Ulutsoft.

More than 4 million soms were spent on its development. A tender was held for 3,690 million soms. The funds were allocated from the republican budget.

«The updated web portal has been working in test mode since January 1, 2024. All relevant information concerning the Parliament is uploaded there. Our goal is to provide information qualitatively and promptly,» Nurlanbek Azygaliev said.

Mirbek Okenov, head of the development company, said that voting is also planned to be automated. Now it is held manually.

As the head of the Parliament’s Office Alaibek Alymbaev noted, a agreement with South Korea will be concluded and introduction of electronic voting will begin from 2026.

Earlier, at a meeting of the Parliament, MP Marlen Mamataliev said that work was underway to introduce Face ID and Touch ID for voting of deputies.

«We have concluded an agreement for $8 million with Korea. The software is being developed now. Equipment, tablets will be purchased in 2024. If all this is done, we will vote only with the help of fingerprint or Face ID. Registration will be based on the same principle. And we will attend the meetings not with papers, but with tablets,» he said.