6 polling stations to open in Kyrgyzstan during presidential elections in Russia

Six polling stations will work on the territory of Kyrgyzstan on the day of the forthcoming presidential election on March 18 in Russia. The Russian Embassy in Bishkek reported.

«The polling stations will be opened in Bishkek at the Embassy of the Russian Federation, in the building of the general consulate in Osh, in Kant town at the airbase of the Russian Federation, as well as in Karakol in the Russian Navy Center and in Kara-Balta town,» the diplomatic mission said.

For the first time, a polling station will be opened in Cholpon-Ata in the building of the local state administration.

Currently, more than 13,000 Russian citizens are registered with the consular department in Kyrgyzstan.

«They can vote by presenting a document certifying the identity of a citizen of the Russian Federation,» said Spokesperson for the Embassy Darya Pakhomova.

The election of the president of Russia will be held on March 18. As a result of registration, eight candidates run for the post of head of state.
