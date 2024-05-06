Committee approves elimination of double taxation with the Netherlands

The Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved in the second reading an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Netherlands on the elimination of double taxation in relation to income taxes and prevention of tax evasion.

According to the Ministry of Economy, to date Kyrgyzstan has signed similar documents with 35 countries.

The purpose of the bill is to eliminate taxation of income of business entities on the same items in different states.