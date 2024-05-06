17:48
USD 88.68
EUR 95.00
RUB 0.95
English

Liver transplant operations planned for end of May at Osh University Clinic

The first liver transplant operations at the medical clinic of the Osh State University are planned to be performed at the end of May. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Today, May 6, the Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited the medical clinic of the Osh State University, got acquainted with the preparatory work for liver transplant operations and met with doctors.

A transplantology department was opened at the clinic, which is equipped with medical equipment and furniture necessary for liver transplant operations.

Liver transplant operations at the Osh State University clinic are planned to be performed in cooperation with doctors from the Turgut Ozal Medical Center of Turkey’s Inonu University.

«Now patients in need of liver transplantation apply and receive consultations from doctors. The first five people are being prepared for surgery. They are expected to be performed at the end of May,» the Health Ministry noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/293327/
views: 115
Print
Related
Liver transplant operations to be performed at Osh State University
About 200 Kyrgyzstanis are in line for free kidney transplantation
Team of doctors from Kyrgyzstan masters bone marrow transplantation in Turkey
Another free kidney transplant surgery to be performed in Kyrgyzstan
Doctors transplant kidney to girl free of charge in Bishkek, patient discharged
Kidney transplant: Doctors from National Hospital to undergo training in Turkey
Free kidney transplant: Sadyr Japarov tells about conditions of surgery
Free kidney transplants promised for Kyrgyzstanis receiving hemodialysis
Team of doctors leaves for Turkey for liver transplant training
Heath Ministry promises free kidney transplantation to 50 Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
Truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Suzak, 7 in intensive care unit Truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Suzak, 7 in intensive care unit
Akylbek Japarov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent Akylbek Japarov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent
Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Bishkek on May 9 Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Bishkek on May 9
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov arrives in Tashkent for working visit Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
6 May, Monday
17:36
EBRD to provide loan and grant for reconstruction of Issyk-Kul ring road EBRD to provide loan and grant for reconstruction of I...
17:15
President Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of new school in Osh city
17:02
Committee approves elimination of double taxation with the Netherlands
16:39
Fire breaks out in one of shopping malls in Bishkek
16:33
Liver transplant operations planned for end of May at Osh University Clinic