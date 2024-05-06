Liver transplant operations planned for end of May at Osh University Clinic

The first liver transplant operations at the medical clinic of the Osh State University are planned to be performed at the end of May. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Today, May 6, the Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited the medical clinic of the Osh State University, got acquainted with the preparatory work for liver transplant operations and met with doctors.

A transplantology department was opened at the clinic, which is equipped with medical equipment and furniture necessary for liver transplant operations.

Liver transplant operations at the Osh State University clinic are planned to be performed in cooperation with doctors from the Turgut Ozal Medical Center of Turkey’s Inonu University.

«Now patients in need of liver transplantation apply and receive consultations from doctors. The first five people are being prepared for surgery. They are expected to be performed at the end of May,» the Health Ministry noted.