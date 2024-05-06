17:47
USD 88.68
EUR 95.00
RUB 0.95
English

Asian Youth Boxing Championship: Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal

The final matches of the Asian Youth Boxing Championship are being held today, May 6, in Astana (Kazakhstan). They can be watched on the YouTube channel of the Asian Boxing Confederation.

Zafarbek Kamilov competed with a representative of India in the weight category up to 51 kilograms. The referees gave the victory to the Kyrgyzstani’s opponent — 5:0.

Amantur Dzhumaev (up to 54 kilograms) and Muhammadaziz Zakirov (up to 80 kilograms) will also compete for gold today.

Six athletes from Kyrgyzstan have already won bronze medals at the championship.
link: https://24.kg/english/293324/
views: 114
Print
Related
Boxer from Kyrgyzstan wins silver at Oil Countries World Cup
Three boxers from Kyrgyzstan win bronze at Oil Countries World Cup
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at Boxing Tournament in Baku
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win 3 medals at tournament in Russia
Kyrgyzstani Anvar Khodzhiev wins Boxing Tournament in Bulgaria
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win gold and silver medals at tournament in Spain
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at boxing tournament in Spain
Kyrgyzstani becomes world boxing champion among juniors
Kyrgyzstanis win gold medals at International Boxing Tournament in Minsk
Amantur Dzhumaev – Boxing Champion of Asia
Popular
Truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Suzak, 7 in intensive care unit Truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Suzak, 7 in intensive care unit
Akylbek Japarov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent Akylbek Japarov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent
Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Bishkek on May 9 Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Bishkek on May 9
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov arrives in Tashkent for working visit Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
6 May, Monday
17:36
EBRD to provide loan and grant for reconstruction of Issyk-Kul ring road EBRD to provide loan and grant for reconstruction of I...
17:15
President Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of new school in Osh city
17:02
Committee approves elimination of double taxation with the Netherlands
16:39
Fire breaks out in one of shopping malls in Bishkek
16:33
Liver transplant operations planned for end of May at Osh University Clinic