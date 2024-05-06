Asian Youth Boxing Championship: Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal

The final matches of the Asian Youth Boxing Championship are being held today, May 6, in Astana (Kazakhstan). They can be watched on the YouTube channel of the Asian Boxing Confederation.

Zafarbek Kamilov competed with a representative of India in the weight category up to 51 kilograms. The referees gave the victory to the Kyrgyzstani’s opponent — 5:0.

Amantur Dzhumaev (up to 54 kilograms) and Muhammadaziz Zakirov (up to 80 kilograms) will also compete for gold today.

Six athletes from Kyrgyzstan have already won bronze medals at the championship.