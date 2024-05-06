17:47
Hybrid football field to be built in Osh city for 55.7 million soms

A training hybrid football field will be built in Osh in accordance with FIFA requirements for 55.7 million soms. The tender announcement was posted on the public procurement website.

A new football field will appear in Meerim recreation park. The hybrid football field is created by adding artificial lawn threads to natural grass seeds.

According to the tender documentation, there will be a high foundation under the field, sewerage, water, heat and gas supply systems will be laid. The tender price includes landscaping and gardening of the territory.
