Kyrgyzstan lacks state labor safety inspectors

The Service for Control and Supervision of Labor Legislation under the Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan has a total of 28 state inspectors, including two managers. The ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

The same number of staff was in 2012, when the State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety was operating.

For comparison: in 1999, the State Labor Inspectorate operated with 62 inspectors.

There are now four inspectors in Osh region, three each — in Chui and Jalal-Abad regions, and two each — in Issyk-Kul, Naryn and Batken regions. There is only one state inspector in Talas region. The central office has nine inspectors.

The service plans to increase its staff by at least ten people.
