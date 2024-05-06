19:37
Landslide registered in Jalal-Abad region, one house under threat

A landslide was registered in Jalal-Abad region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to its data, information was received about a landslide in Chkalov village of Arstanbap ayil aimak of Bazar-Korgon district, Jalal-Abad region.

A task force is working on the site.

The landslide with the volume of 7,000 cubic meters of earth mass came down, one residential house is under threat.

The family was relocated to a safe place.

In addition, cracks on the surface with a length of 20-25 centimeters were found near the landslide site.

At least 98 families live in landslide-prone areas of Bazar-Korgon district. Nine of them are located in this village.
