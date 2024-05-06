17:48
USD 88.68
EUR 95.00
RUB 0.95
English

Fire breaks out in one of shopping malls in Bishkek

A fire broke out in Cosmopark shopping and entertainment center. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, information about the fire on 40a, Yunusaliev Street was received at about 11 a.m.

Five fire brigades left for the scene. However, as the Ministry of Emergency Situations added, the employees of the mall managed to extinguish the fire on their own before arrival of firefighters.

According to preliminary data, the fire broke out on the second floor, the fire area was 20 square meters.

There are no casualties.
link: https://24.kg/english/293328/
views: 139
Print
Related
Two fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Six fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Nine fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Barrack house burns down at Bishkek FEZ, 8 families suffered
Seven fires break out in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11 fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Fire breaks out in private school in Bishkek, 600 people evacuated
Seven fires break out in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11 fires break out in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Eight fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Popular
Truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Suzak, 7 in intensive care unit Truck hits 29 schoolchildren in Suzak, 7 in intensive care unit
Akylbek Japarov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent Akylbek Japarov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent
Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Bishkek on May 9 Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Bishkek on May 9
Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov arrives in Tashkent for working visit Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
6 May, Monday
17:36
EBRD to provide loan and grant for reconstruction of Issyk-Kul ring road EBRD to provide loan and grant for reconstruction of I...
17:15
President Sadyr Japarov participates in opening of new school in Osh city
17:02
Committee approves elimination of double taxation with the Netherlands
16:39
Fire breaks out in one of shopping malls in Bishkek
16:33
Liver transplant operations planned for end of May at Osh University Clinic