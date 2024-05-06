Fire breaks out in one of shopping malls in Bishkek

A fire broke out in Cosmopark shopping and entertainment center. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the ministry, information about the fire on 40a, Yunusaliev Street was received at about 11 a.m.

Five fire brigades left for the scene. However, as the Ministry of Emergency Situations added, the employees of the mall managed to extinguish the fire on their own before arrival of firefighters.

According to preliminary data, the fire broke out on the second floor, the fire area was 20 square meters.

There are no casualties.