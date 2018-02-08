23:21
Extremists detained in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic detained four active members of extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami on February 3 during the active search measures in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. Press service of the ministry reported.

According to it, 39-year-old, 41-year-old, 55-year-old and 45-year-old men were detained and confiscated extremist materials of the organization at the place of their residence.

Religious expert examination of the seized materials was appointed, additional operational and investigative measures are being carried out.
