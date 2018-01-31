Extremists from Kyrgyzstan detained in Kurgan oblast of Russia

Members of the banned extremist religious organization Tablighi Jamaat from Kyrgyzstan were detained in Kurgan oblast of Russia. News agency KURGAN.RU reported with reference to the Border Directorate of the FSB of Russia for Kurgan and Tyumen oblasts.

Reportedly, the members of the organization disseminate ideology of radical Islam in Russia, recruit participants for combat operations in countries with increased terrorist activity (not on the side of legitimate authorities), prepare for terrorist attacks in Russia.

The identified persons were prohibited from entering Russia.