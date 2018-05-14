Music service SoundCloud recognized as extremist in Kyrgyzstan

The online platform for the distribution of sound information SoundCloud was listed as an extremist website in Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, the press service of the Supreme Court told reporters that the decision was made by the Oktyabrsky court of Bishkek as far back as on October 17, 2017.

Responsibility for the introduction of restrictions on the use of the service was vested in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for National Security and the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications. At the same time, users of the platform will not be brought to responsibility.

Up to date, the music service is still available to Kyrgyzstanis.

The State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications explained the absence of blocking by technical reasons.

«We send letters to each Internet service provider that can impose restrictions. Some of them lack the technical capacity to introduce restrictions. In fact, one can impose a restriction only on audio files, because the website works as a social network. But due to the fact that we do not have the ability to block audio separately, we have to introduce a restriction on the entire website,» the state committee commented.

Music service SoundCloud has been working since 2008 to distribute and place sound information, songs and podcasts.