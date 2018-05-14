18:33
USD 68.67
EUR 81.86
RUB 1.11
English

Music service SoundCloud recognized as extremist in Kyrgyzstan

The online platform for the distribution of sound information SoundCloud was listed as an extremist website in Kyrgyzstan. At the same time, the press service of the Supreme Court told reporters that the decision was made by the Oktyabrsky court of Bishkek as far back as on October 17, 2017.

Responsibility for the introduction of restrictions on the use of the service was vested in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Committee for National Security and the State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications. At the same time, users of the platform will not be brought to responsibility.

Up to date, the music service is still available to Kyrgyzstanis.

The State Committee for Information Technologies and Communications explained the absence of blocking by technical reasons.

«We send letters to each Internet service provider that can impose restrictions. Some of them lack the technical capacity to introduce restrictions. In fact, one can impose a restriction only on audio files, because the website works as a social network. But due to the fact that we do not have the ability to block audio separately, we have to introduce a restriction on the entire website,» the state committee commented.

Music service SoundCloud has been working since 2008 to distribute and place sound information, songs and podcasts.
link:
views: 120
Print
Related
Seven Kyrgyzstanis convicted for terrorism in Russia
Drunk extremist threatens to blow up store in Bishkek
Extremist carrying out propaganda activities arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Extremists engaged in propaganda arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Suicide bomber detained in Kyrgyzstan
Extremists detained in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan
Extremists from Kyrgyzstan detained in Kurgan oblast of Russia
Court blocks 159 extremist websites in Kyrgyzstan
One more extremist detained in Kyrgyzstan
Internationally wanted extremist detained in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Eight patients discharged from hospital Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Eight patients discharged from hospital
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Cook hospitalized Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Cook hospitalized