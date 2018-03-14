17:31
Family of four poisoned by carbon monoxide in Suzak district

Family of four was poisoned by carbon monoxide in Suzak district, two of them died. Press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it data, all family members were taken to Suzak Territorial Hospital today at 7.15 am.

«Father and five-year-old child were already dead. The mother has cerebral edema, she is in intensive care unit. The second child, born in 2015, is also in the hospital. Their condition is severe, patients are under the supervision of doctors,» the Ministry of Health said.

The victims lighted the stove and went to bed.
