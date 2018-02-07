10:20
Director of Bishkek HPP tells about work of plant after breakdown

A half of the old and a half of the new equipment are generating heat at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. Director of HPP Andrey Voropayev told at the meeting of the City Council the day before.

According to him, the equipment operates in normal mode. Two boilers are still under repair.

Deputies asked about causes of the breakdown. However, the director of HPP refused to voice them.

«It’s difficult to talk about the causes of the failure. I have an opinion, but I will refrain from saying anything until the commission’s decision. My answer will be biased,» said Andrey Voropayev.

An Interdepartmental Commission should determine causes of the breakdown within a month.
