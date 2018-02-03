Director of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant fired

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov instructed the National Energy Holding Company to consider the issue of dismissal of the First Deputy General Director of Electric Stations JSC Berdibek Borkoyev and the Director of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant Omurkul uulu Nurlan.

Management of Electric Stations JSC relieved Omurkul uulu Nurlan of his post.

Earlier, Electric Stations JSC reported that Omurkul uulu Nurlan was suspended from work till end of investigation. Criminal case was initiated under Article 316 (Negligence) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic on the fact of Bishkek HPP breakdown.