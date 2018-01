The State Committee for National Security conducts an inspection of the breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. Press service of the committee informed 24.kg news agency.

The inspection was appointed immediately after the failure.

«As soon as the breakdown occurred at HPP, a check was started in the framework of the counter-terrorism activities of the SCNS. We will inform you on the results of the inspection upon its completion,» the press service of the State Committee for National security informed.

Breakdown occurred at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant on January 26. Townspeople complain about a drop in the temperature in the apartments, despite the energy industry employees assured that the system was gradually starting to work in its regular mode.