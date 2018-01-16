One third of Kyrgyzstanis work in South Korea illegally

A third of the Kyrgyzstanis in South Korea work illegally. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Korea Kylychbek Sultan told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the procedure of issuing visas to our citizens is complicated because of illegal migrants from Kyrgyzstan.

«About 4,000 Kyrgyz citizens work in South Korea. One third of them stay illegally in this country. Many of our citizens cannot get a visa not only for employment but also for treatment. Therefore, it is necessary for the Kyrgyzstanis to come to the territory of Korea only legally. Thousands of our compatriots should not suffer because of several illegal migrants. We intend to work in this direction,» Kylychbek Sultan said.

According to the diplomat, he also intends to do a lot of work to attract investment in the Kyrgyz economy. Kylychbek Sultan believes that the flow of tourists from Korea to Kyrgyzstan can and should be increased, and our diplomatic mission is already working in this direction.

As the Ambassador noted, negotiations on opening of a direct flight Bishkek-Seoul started.

«If a direct flight with Korea opens, we will attract not only investors and tourists, it will be good for our youth who want to get education in this country. I hope, I will manage to solve this issue,» said Kylychbek Sultan.

Kylychbek Sultan was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Korea on October 28, 2017. Previously he worked as the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia.