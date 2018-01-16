20:36
-6
USD 69.40
EUR 84.88
RUB 1.23
English

One third of Kyrgyzstanis work in South Korea illegally

A third of the Kyrgyzstanis in South Korea work illegally. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Korea Kylychbek Sultan told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the procedure of issuing visas to our citizens is complicated because of illegal migrants from Kyrgyzstan.

«About 4,000 Kyrgyz citizens work in South Korea. One third of them stay illegally in this country. Many of our citizens cannot get a visa not only for employment but also for treatment. Therefore, it is necessary for the Kyrgyzstanis to come to the territory of Korea only legally. Thousands of our compatriots should not suffer because of several illegal migrants. We intend to work in this direction,» Kylychbek Sultan said.

According to the diplomat, he also intends to do a lot of work to attract investment in the Kyrgyz economy. Kylychbek Sultan believes that the flow of tourists from Korea to Kyrgyzstan can and should be increased, and our diplomatic mission is already working in this direction.

As the Ambassador noted, negotiations on opening of a direct flight Bishkek-Seoul started.

«If a direct flight with Korea opens, we will attract not only investors and tourists, it will be good for our youth who want to get education in this country. I hope, I will manage to solve this issue,» said Kylychbek Sultan.

Kylychbek Sultan was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Korea on October 28, 2017. Previously he worked as the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Malaysia.
link:
views: 144
Print
Related
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea changes last name
Migrants transfer almost $ 2.3 billion to Kyrgyzstan for 11 months of 2017
Migrants should receive biometric passports for free in 2018
30 migrants from Kyrgyzstan detained in Moscow to check documents
Migrants in Russia complain mostly about unpaid wages
Official knows how to help migrant workers
Not migrants. Citizens working abroad should be called supporters
Number of migrants in world exceeds 258 million
Ophthalmologist from South Korea operates Kyrgyzstanis free of charge
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov turns to Kyrgyzstanis working abroad
Popular
Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist Tylla Halley has lived in Talas region for 16 months, but still taken as tourist
UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016 UK invests 44 times more in Kyrgyzstan than in 2016
MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash MIA, Prosecutor General's Office continue investigation of Boeing 747 crash
Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow Child from Kyrgyzstan dies of meningitis in Moscow