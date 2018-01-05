India allocates 6 scholarships for Kyrgyzstanis to study at its universities

India allocates six scholarships for Kyrgyz citizens to study at its universities. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science informs.

According to its information, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations gives citizens of Kyrgyzstan the opportunity to receive a scholarship for one-year and two-year courses at higher educational institutions of India in 2018/2019 academic year.

All the participants should register and fill in an application on the official website of the program: http://205.147.97.190/iccr/ and submit filled in and printed application form for participation with copies of all required documents to the Embassy of India in the Kyrgyz Republic at the address: 720010, Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, M. Gandhi St., 100a.

More detailed information, including instructions for filling in the application, requirements for documents, general criteria and a list of educational institutions can be found on the website of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations www.iccr.gov.in.