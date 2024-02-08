President ratifies agreement on terms of operation of KRSU

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on Ratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Russia on the terms of operation in Bishkek of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) named after the first President of the Russian Federation B.N. Yeltsin, signed on October 12, 2023. The press service of the head of state reported.
The document was adopted by the Parliament on January 31, 2024.
The law provides for the implementation of internal state procedures necessary for the ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Russian Federation on the terms of operation of KRSU in Bishkek.
Thus, the aforementioned agreement provides for:
- Legal status and conditions of activity of the KRSU;
- Tasks and organization of educational activities of KRSU;
- Financial support for the activities of the university;
- Educational programs and the establishment of rules for admission to training on them, as well as mutual recognition of education and qualifications obtained at KRSU;
- Licensing and accreditation of educational activities as part of the implementation of educational programs;
- Establishment of a number of places for admission to training at the expense of the state/federal budgets of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation by the authorized bodies of the parties based on the application of the KRSU;
- Conditions for the issuance of a permission by the authorized body of the Russian Federation, at the request of the KRSU, on the basis of dissertation defense councils for the academic degree of Candidate of Sciences and the scientific degree of Doctor of Sciences;
- International cooperation in the field of science and education, providing assistance by the authorized bodies of the parties to KRSU in the development of partnerships with educational and scientific organizations.