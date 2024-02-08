President ratifies agreement on terms of operation of KRSU

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on Ratification of the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Russia on the terms of operation in Bishkek of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) named after the first President of the Russian Federation B.N. Yeltsin, signed on October 12, 2023. The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on January 31, 2024.

The law provides for the implementation of internal state procedures necessary for the ratification of the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of the Russian Federation on the terms of operation of KRSU in Bishkek.

Thus, the aforementioned agreement provides for: