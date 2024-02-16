12:03
KRSU and Eurasian Technological University to start cooperation

Rector of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) Denis Fomin-Nilov met with his colleague from Kazakhstan — Rector of the Eurasian Technological University Erbol Suleimenov.

As the KRSU press service notes, the meeting became an important step in strengthening academic relations between two prestigious educational institutions of neighboring countries.

Denis Fomin-Nilov welcomed the opportunities for further expansion of cooperation between universities. Discussions covered various aspects of collaboration, including student and faculty exchanges, joint research projects, and the development of academic programs.

«We are proud of our achievements in education and research, and today’s meeting opens new horizons for joint work and mutual enrichment. We are confident that our cooperation will bear fruit in the form of exchange of knowledge, experience and innovative ideas,» he said.

The head of KRSU added that the goal of the university is not only to create high-quality educational programs, but also to support students and teachers in their pursuit for knowledge and achievements.

Rector of the Eurasian Technological University Erbol Suleimenov, in turn, emphasized the importance of such meetings for strengthening friendly ties between universities, as well as for the exchange of experience and transfer of knowledge.

«This meeting reflects the desire of both sides for productive cooperation and the further development of educational programs, which will help improve the quality of education and training in both countries,» he said.
