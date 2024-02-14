President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Chairman of Hinduja Group, Gopichand Hinduja. The press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov proposed to consider attracting investments in the banking, mining and tourism industries. He stressed that Kyrgyzstan was ready to provide mutually beneficial conditions for investors.

In turn, Gopichand Hinduja expressed interest in a detailed study of the proposed projects and his intention to use all resources for their implementation.