President Sadyr Japarov meets with Chairman of Hinduja Group

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Chairman of Hinduja Group, Gopichand Hinduja. The press service of the head of state reported.
Sadyr Japarov proposed to consider attracting investments in the banking, mining and tourism industries. He stressed that Kyrgyzstan was ready to provide mutually beneficial conditions for investors.
In turn, Gopichand Hinduja expressed interest in a detailed study of the proposed projects and his intention to use all resources for their implementation.
- Hinduja Group is an Indian multinational conglomerate with presence in 11 key sectors of the economy. The company’s core business areas include automobile manufacturing, oil refining, banking and finance, information technology and IT services, healthcare, trading, infrastructure project development, media and entertainment, energy and real estate. It has approximately $100 billion in assets worldwide.