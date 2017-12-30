21:22
0
USD 68.96
EUR 82.52
RUB 1.20
English

EEU Customs Code. Parliament accuses Cabinet of "political mistake"

Deputies of the Parliament will consider the responsibility of the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and vice prime ministers for the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union, which the Parliament ratified on December 27.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov imposed a veto on the document and returned it with objections regarding the timing of the entry into force of the Code.

Iskhak Masaliyev, deputy of Onuguu-Progress faction, noted after the speech of Deputy Prime Minister Dair Kenekeyev that it was a political mistake — when submitting the draft of the Customs Code, it was stated that it would enter into force no later than 15 days from the date of its adoption, and it will start working in all the countries of the EEU on January 1.

No one paid attention to this. As a result, it turns out that we incorrectly ratified it concerning the date of its entry. That is why I say that we should consider the responsibility of the Prime Minister and other ministers.

Iskhak Masaliyev

The deputy added that the Prime Minister and other members of the government, namely the heads of relevant departments, should be punished. Only people’s deputies can consider the degree of their responsibility, since the Cabinet is formed and approved exactly by the Parliament. People’s deputies stressed that this was not the first mistake of Sapar Isakov and representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As a result, the deputies adopted the amended version of the draft law on the entry of the Customs Code of the EEU into force.

The Customs Code of EEU will enter into force on January 1, 2018. The document maximally transfers the customs control to the stage after the release of goods and allows using a number of delays in payment of customs duties. In addition, the Code allows using the latest developments in electronic registration of goods and workflow.
link:
views: 115
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan signs Customs Code of EEU
Parliament deputies to meet for extraordinary session today
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan ratifies Customs Code of EEU
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Thanks to EEU, Kyrgyzstan becomes leader in economic growth
Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan discuss road map
Oleg Pankratov: Digitization can solve all problems between EEU countries
Temir Sariev worries that there is no trust between member-states of EEU
Certificates of laboratories in Kyrgyzstan valid throughout whole EEU territory
Government tells about road map between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan ready to start EEU cabotage transportation in 2018
Popular
Who really receives state benefit payments in Kyrgyzstan? Who really receives state benefit payments in Kyrgyzstan?
Kazakhstan not to open free import of cars from EEU Kazakhstan not to open free import of cars from EEU
Troublous borders of Kyrgyzstan. What has changed in 2017? Troublous borders of Kyrgyzstan. What has changed in 2017?
Number of HIV positive minors in Kyrgyzstan growing Number of HIV positive minors in Kyrgyzstan growing