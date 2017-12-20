10:26
0
USD 69.72
EUR 82.30
RUB 1.19
English

Hours of maximum electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan not canceled

Hours of maximum electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan are not canceled. Severelectro OJSC informed about it 24.kg news agency.

Readers complained that they were fined for using electric heating, although the National Energy Holding authorized the use of electricity for heating purposes.

Severelectro explained that electric heating can be used, but not during hours of maximum loads. In order to avoid emergency power outages and damage to electrical equipment, consumets must comply with the regime of electricity consumption during peak hours. According to the technical specifications for electricity supply, in the hours of the morning and evening maximum loads, they undertake not to turn on electric heaters.

In December, the hours of the maximum power consumption are set from 8.00 to 9.00 and from 19.00 to 22.00.
link:
views: 53
Print
Related
Electricity tariff to remain lowest in world even if doubled in Kyrgyzstan
Deputies waiting for response from World Bank on raise of electricity tariff
Government instructed to reduce electricity tariff for religious objects
Mosques of Kyrgyzstan ask to lower tariff for electricity
Maximum electricity consumption recorded in Kyrgyzstan
New tariffs for electricity, heating in Kyrgyzstan to be presented in 2018
Planned power cuts cancelled due to cold weather in Bishkek
Taalaibek Nurbashev: No need to increase limit of electricity consumption
No rolling blackout in Kyrgyzstan this winter
Kyrgyzstan ready to export electricity to Uzbekistan
Popular
Iskender Gaipkulov receives mandate of deputy of Parliament Iskender Gaipkulov receives mandate of deputy of Parliament
Economy of Kyrgyzstan slows down, prices begin to rise Economy of Kyrgyzstan slows down, prices begin to rise
Sooronbai Jeenbekov met by PM of Uzbekistan in Tashkent Sooronbai Jeenbekov met by PM of Uzbekistan in Tashkent
Goods that keep economy of Kyrgyzstan afloat Goods that keep economy of Kyrgyzstan afloat