Hours of maximum electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan not canceled

Hours of maximum electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan are not canceled. Severelectro OJSC informed about it 24.kg news agency.

Readers complained that they were fined for using electric heating, although the National Energy Holding authorized the use of electricity for heating purposes.

Severelectro explained that electric heating can be used, but not during hours of maximum loads. In order to avoid emergency power outages and damage to electrical equipment, consumets must comply with the regime of electricity consumption during peak hours. According to the technical specifications for electricity supply, in the hours of the morning and evening maximum loads, they undertake not to turn on electric heaters.

In December, the hours of the maximum power consumption are set from 8.00 to 9.00 and from 19.00 to 22.00.