17:46
USD 89.43
EUR 97.88
RUB 0.98
English

Blackouts to continue in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstanis were warned about the extension of regulatory measures. Readers informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, consumers received a message from National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC.

«Due to high electricity consumption and power shortages associated with the repair of hydraulic units, NENK OJSC notifies of the extension of regulatory measures in the evening and at night. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your understanding,» the message says.

Just four days ago the Ministry of Energy announced suspension of power outages.
link: https://24.kg/english/288804/
views: 190
Print
Related
Power outages suspended in Kyrgyzstan
Power limits reduced for consumers, Minister of Energy admits
Power outages in Kyrgyzstan to stop from March 11 if it is warm
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
Blackout schedules to be posted on social media
Number of power outages may increase in Kyrgyzstan from March 5
Two units of hydropower plant to be taken out of service for repair
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir could drop to dead level by April
Deputy Energy Minister calls power outages ‘regulatory measures’
Uzbekistan increases electricity restrictions
Popular
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal
Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament
Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone
12 March, Tuesday
17:40
Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Groups in Kyrgyzstan Switzerland hands over computers to Family Doctors Gro...
17:22
Detention of 11 journalists: Sapar Akunbekov placed under house arrest
17:16
Capital Group owner wanted for financing crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev
17:03
Kyrgyzstan intends to attract investments from Korea to finance projects
16:57
Unknown people beat up citizen of Uzbekistan, steal $5,000 in Osh city