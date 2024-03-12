Blackouts to continue in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstanis were warned about the extension of regulatory measures. Readers informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, consumers received a message from National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan OJSC.

«Due to high electricity consumption and power shortages associated with the repair of hydraulic units, NENK OJSC notifies of the extension of regulatory measures in the evening and at night. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your understanding,» the message says.

Just four days ago the Ministry of Energy announced suspension of power outages.