Power outages in Kyrgyzstan to stop from March 11 if it is warm

It is possible that power outages will stop during morning and evening peak load hours in Kyrgyzstan from March 11. Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev said at a briefing.

According to him, power sector specialists turn off electricity only if the system lacks operating capacity. If it copes, there are no blackouts.

«If now there is a consumption of 3,000 megawatts of capacity, we only limit 300 megawatts. That’s only 10 percent. It’s getting warmer outside now. Compared to the previous day, the consumption decreased by 80 megawatts. It’s getting warmer, people started to turn off heaters. Tomorrow the consumption will decrease further. A day ago, we limited the power supply in the morning and evening, this morning we did not turn off electricity. Our system was able to generate as much electricity as it is needed. By March 10-11, the air temperature will be +16 degrees during the day and +6 degrees at night. Less electricity will be consumed,» Taalaibek Ibraev said.