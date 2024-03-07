17:20
Power limits reduced for consumers, Minister of Energy admits

Power limits of consumed electricity have been reduced in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev announced at a briefing.

According to him, the limits were reduced to 4 kilowatts for consumers with single-phase input, and to 8 kilowatts for three-phase input. Such a system works in «smart» meters.

«Power was reduced from March 5. If a consumer uses 5 kilowatts, the electricity will turn off. He or she must then turn off one heater and continue using electricity,» Taalaibek Ibraev said.

Not the amount, but power is limited. Simply put, everyone can turn on a limited number of appliances at the same time. If this limit is exceeded, the electricity will simply be turned off.
