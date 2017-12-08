Uzbekistan simplifies import and export of foreign currency

From January 1, written declaring of imported and exported cash foreign currency in the amount of up to $ 2,000 is canceled in Uzbekistan. Gazeta.uz reported.
When importing and exporting more than $ 2,000, the entire amount is declared in writing.
Export of cash foreign currency outside of Uzbekistan is now carried out without any permits within the amount equal to or not exceeding the equivalent of $ 5,000.
To take out more than $ 5,000, residents of Uzbekistan need to obtain permission from the Central Bank of the country, and non-residents — to provide a passenger customs declaration, filled in at the entry into Uzbekistan.