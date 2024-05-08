Some Bishkek streets to be closed for traffic on May 9

Several Bishkek streets will be closed for traffic during festive events on Victory square on May 9. The press service of the Department of the Patrol Police Service of the capital reported.

The following sections of roads will be closed until the end of the events:

Frunze Street from Abdrakhmanov to Ibraimov Street;

Shopokov Street from Chui Avenue to Zhumabek Street;

Ibraimov Street from Chui Avenue to Zhumabek Street.

The Patrol Police Service Department apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and hopes that road users will take the introduction of this forced measure with understanding, and also asks to plan your route along the aforementioned sections of streets in advance.