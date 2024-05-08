15:50
USD 88.57
EUR 95.33
RUB 0.97
English

Students from Kyrgyzstan win four medals at Mathematical Olympiad

Students from Kyrgyzstan won four medals and two certificates of honor at the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad, which took place in Bulgaria. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The students won one silver and three bronze medals. Mamat Ishmatov, a mathematics teacher, prepared them for the Olympiad.

The 8th grade student of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan school Yan Bobrus won a silver medal. The 10th grade students of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan school, Nursultan Eshperov and Seyit Ryskulov, and the 10th grade student of school 61, Nurdoolot Kaparov, won bronze medals. The 10th grade students of the school 61 Nazar Kirgizbaev and Aidin Asankadyrov received certificates of honor.

Students from 22 countries participated in the 41st Balkan Mathematical Olympiad (BMO 2024).
link: https://24.kg/english/293521/
views: 137
Print
Related
Education Ministry bans holding of paid Olympiads for schoolchildren
Students from Kyrgyzstan participate in All-Russian Olympiad in Surgery
First national Olympiad for schoolchildren in robotics held in Kyrgyzstan
High school students invited to participate in Olympiad in Economics
School student from Kyrgyzstan wins silver medal at International Olympiad
Teacher from Ornok village wins International Russian Language Olympiad
Citizens wishing to study at RUDN can take part in university Olympiad
Kyrgyzstan’s team becomes best among CA countries in Olympiad in Informatics
Students from Kyrgyzstan win medals at International Mathematical Olympiad
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze at Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad
Popular
Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list
Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024
Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota
All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan
8 May, Wednesday
15:36
Adakhan Madumarov resigns as leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan faction Adakhan Madumarov resigns as leader of Butun Kyrgyzsta...
15:19
More than 6,000 policemen to ensure order and security on Victory Day
15:03
School in Minsk named after Kyrgyzstani Zhumash Asanaliev
14:35
Students from Kyrgyzstan win four medals at Mathematical Olympiad
14:22
State language transfer exam postponed to next academic year in Kyrgyzstan