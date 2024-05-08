Students from Kyrgyzstan win four medals at Mathematical Olympiad

Students from Kyrgyzstan won four medals and two certificates of honor at the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad, which took place in Bulgaria. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The students won one silver and three bronze medals. Mamat Ishmatov, a mathematics teacher, prepared them for the Olympiad.

The 8th grade student of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan school Yan Bobrus won a silver medal. The 10th grade students of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan school, Nursultan Eshperov and Seyit Ryskulov, and the 10th grade student of school 61, Nurdoolot Kaparov, won bronze medals. The 10th grade students of the school 61 Nazar Kirgizbaev and Aidin Asankadyrov received certificates of honor.

Students from 22 countries participated in the 41st Balkan Mathematical Olympiad (BMO 2024).