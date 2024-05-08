15:51
Adakhan Madumarov resigns as leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan faction

Deputy Gulya Kozhokulova announced at the meeting of Parliament that Adakhan Madumarov resigned as leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan faction.

She explained that the reason was the criminal case initiated against Madumarov. The deputy is now engaged in litigation, she said.

Kozhokulova also announced that Absamat Masaliev became the new leader of the faction and Emil Toktoshev became his deputy.

«I would like to wish the new leadership success and thank our fellow MPs for their support. I would like to especially thank our voters for being with us and supporting us during such a difficult time,» Gulya Kozhokulova said.
