Heavy rains expected in Kyrgyzstan

Heavy rains are expected in Kyrgyzstan from May 10 to May 12. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, due to unstable weather and heavy rains, mudflows are possible in the mountainous and foothill areas of Chui, Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions.

Water level in rivers is expected to rise.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges citizens to be careful. It is also recommended to clear the ditches and strengthen their banks.

In case of an incident, please call 112.