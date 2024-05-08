Rallies held in Sokuluk and Belovodskoye because of milk purchase prices - MP

Rallies are being held in Sokuluk and Belovodskoye villages because of milk purchase prices, MP Akylbek Tumonbaev said at a meeting of the Parliament.

«We passed a decree on purchase prices for milk. People come to the parliament building and ask when the document will start working,» he said and demanded a report from the Cabinet of Ministers on the work on the adopted decree.

Recall, last year Akylbek Tumonbaev initiated a bill setting a minimum price of 40 soms at which milk must be bought from producers. However, the President returned it to the Parliament with objections. The document says that its provisions duplicate articles of the Law «On Pricing», so there is no need to adopt a bill regulating the pricing of a single product, and raising the purchase price of milk will lead to an increase in the price of dairy products and inflation in general.

A commission was formed to finalize the draft. After seven months it did nothing, and the author of the bill decided to write a draft resolution. The MPs adopted it despite the objections of the head of state and the Ministry of Economy.