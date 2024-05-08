15:51
USD 88.57
EUR 95.33
RUB 0.97
English

More than 6,000 policemen to ensure order and security on Victory Day

More than 6,000 employees of internal affairs bodies will ensure public order at the events on May 9. Deputy Head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlan Ismailov announced at a press conference.

He added that 1,500 policemen will monitor order and security in Bishkek.

Immortal Regiment march will not take place in Bishkek this year. The Ministry of Internal Affairs decided to restrict the movement of the march in Bishkek from the Southern Gate to Victory square. Deputy Head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Nurlan Ismailov said that it was done for security reasons. Restrictive measures are introduced throughout the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/293527/
views: 86
Print
Related
Victory Day: What events to be held in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov to take part in Victory Parade and EAEU summit in Moscow
Kyrgyzstan to pay veterans of Great Patriotic War more than Russia
President Sadyr Japarov to attend Victory Parade in Moscow
International Flame of Memory campaign to take place in Kyrgyzstan
WWII veterans to receive 100,000 soms from President’s Fund
Immortal Regiment march not to be held in Russia this year
No Victory Day parade planned in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov attends Victory Day parade on Red Square in Moscow
Sadyr Japarov to go to Moscow to attend Victory Day celebrations
Popular
Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list
Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024
Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota
All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan
8 May, Wednesday
15:36
Adakhan Madumarov resigns as leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan faction Adakhan Madumarov resigns as leader of Butun Kyrgyzsta...
15:19
More than 6,000 policemen to ensure order and security on Victory Day
15:03
School in Minsk named after Kyrgyzstani Zhumash Asanaliev
14:35
Students from Kyrgyzstan win four medals at Mathematical Olympiad
14:22
State language transfer exam postponed to next academic year in Kyrgyzstan