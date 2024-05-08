More than 6,000 policemen to ensure order and security on Victory Day

More than 6,000 employees of internal affairs bodies will ensure public order at the events on May 9. Deputy Head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurlan Ismailov announced at a press conference.

He added that 1,500 policemen will monitor order and security in Bishkek.

Immortal Regiment march will not take place in Bishkek this year. The Ministry of Internal Affairs decided to restrict the movement of the march in Bishkek from the Southern Gate to Victory square. Deputy Head of the Public Security Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Nurlan Ismailov said that it was done for security reasons. Restrictive measures are introduced throughout the republic.