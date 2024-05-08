15:51
USD 88.57
EUR 95.33
RUB 0.97
English

School in Minsk named after Kyrgyzstani Zhumash Asanaliev

Minsk secondary school No. 11 was named after the Hero of the Soviet Union, Kyrgyzstani Zhumash Asanaliev. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus posted on Facebook.

«In honor of this significant event, a solemn event was held in the school. We unveiled a memorial plate, showed a performance for schoolchildren and guests, and watched a concert program,» the post says.

Zhumash Asanaliev was born on May 10, 1923 in Otuz-Uul village, now Ak-Suu district. He was drafted into the Red Army in 1942 by the Przhevalsky District Military Commissariat. On June 25, 1944, in a battle with the enemy, not wanting to surrender, he blew himself up and the fascists surrounding him with the last grenade. By a decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR dated July 22, 1944, Zhumash Asanaliev was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for the courage, bravery and heroism shown in the fight against the Nazi invaders.
link: https://24.kg/english/293525/
views: 106
Print
Related
Tourism potential of Kyrgyzstan presented at exhibition in Minsk
Ambassador of Belarus to Kyrgyzstan completes his diplomatic mission
Kyrgyzstan interested in antimonopoly regulation experience of Belarus
Belarus allocates five scholarship places in universities for Kyrgyzstanis
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus meet in Minsk
President Sadyr Japarov leaves for Minsk
Erbol Sultanbaev presents copies of credentials to Foreign Minister of Belarus
Kurmanbek Bakiyev and his family members use several Belarusian passports
Presidential spokesperson Erbol Sultanbaev appointed Ambassador to Belarus
Prime Minister of Belarus: CIS countries withstood despite constant pressure
Popular
Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list
Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024
Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota
All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan
8 May, Wednesday
15:36
Adakhan Madumarov resigns as leader of Butun Kyrgyzstan faction Adakhan Madumarov resigns as leader of Butun Kyrgyzsta...
15:19
More than 6,000 policemen to ensure order and security on Victory Day
15:03
School in Minsk named after Kyrgyzstani Zhumash Asanaliev
14:35
Students from Kyrgyzstan win four medals at Mathematical Olympiad
14:22
State language transfer exam postponed to next academic year in Kyrgyzstan