School in Minsk named after Kyrgyzstani Zhumash Asanaliev

Minsk secondary school No. 11 was named after the Hero of the Soviet Union, Kyrgyzstani Zhumash Asanaliev. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus posted on Facebook.

«In honor of this significant event, a solemn event was held in the school. We unveiled a memorial plate, showed a performance for schoolchildren and guests, and watched a concert program,» the post says.

Zhumash Asanaliev was born on May 10, 1923 in Otuz-Uul village, now Ak-Suu district. He was drafted into the Red Army in 1942 by the Przhevalsky District Military Commissariat. On June 25, 1944, in a battle with the enemy, not wanting to surrender, he blew himself up and the fascists surrounding him with the last grenade. By a decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR dated July 22, 1944, Zhumash Asanaliev was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for the courage, bravery and heroism shown in the fight against the Nazi invaders.