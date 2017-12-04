14:35
Jeenbekov: We will continue fight against corruption in all branches of power

«We will continue a tough fight against corruption in all branches of power,» President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Rayimberdi Duishenbiev. Information Policy Department of the President’s Office reported.

According to it, the head of state was told about the development of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, the improvement of the management system, the implementation of a set of measures to improve the technical equipment and social security of servicemen, strengthening of defense and discipline.

«We now have a strong, well-equipped army and can be sure of the country’s defense capability. This is a great merit of Almazbek Atambayev, who paid special attention to solving economic problems of the republic’s power agencies. Work on the social security of servicemen will continue as well as construction of new and modern housing in all regions of the republic,» the head of state said.

«Certain corruption manifestations in the activities of law enforcement agencies and the judiciary cause discontent and generate criticism of the public. It is necessary to eradicate corruption in them and protection of the interests of citizens and the business environment should become their key task. We will continue a tough fight against corruption in all branches of power,» the head of state stressed and demanded from the Chief of the General Staff to strengthen work in this direction.
