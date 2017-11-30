Vladimir Putin glad that President of Kyrgyzstan made 1st visit to Russia

Vladimir Putin is glad that the President of Kyrgyzstan made his first visit to Russia. The day before, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
I am very pleased to receive you in Moscow. Once again, I want to congratulate you. You are an experienced man and headed the government. Thanks to your work, Kyrgyzstan joined the Eurasian Economic Union. The supply of goods from the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation doubled, the trade turnover increased by 32%. Vladimir Putin
«These are good indicators, which, I hope, will continue to develop. It is very pleasant that you made your first visit to Russia, and we have an opportunity to discuss the development prospects,» the Russian President said.
«It should be so. The first visit was to be paid to Russia. For my part, I will do my best to strengthen the strategic partnership. For 25 years, Russia and Kyrgyzstan have gone through many hardships. It was a difficult time in Kyrgyzstan especially in 2010. Thanks to the people and the leadership of the country, we were able to restore peace and stability. This is also the merit of Russia. The people appreciate your help and support. We will work hard in this direction,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.