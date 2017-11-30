Vladimir Putin glad that President of Kyrgyzstan made 1st visit to Russia

Vladimir Putin is glad that the President of Kyrgyzstan made his first visit to Russia . The day before, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

I am very pleased to receive you in Moscow. Once again, I want to congratulate you. You are an experienced man and headed the government. Thanks to your work, Kyrgyzstan joined the Eurasian Economic Union. The supply of goods from the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation doubled, the trade turnover increased by 32%. Vladimir Putin

«These are good indicators, which, I hope, will continue to develop. It is very pleasant that you made your first visit to Russia , and we have an opportunity to discuss the development prospects,» the Russian President said.